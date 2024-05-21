How Many 2024 Chiefs Games Can Taylor Swift Attend?

Taylor Swift is booked and busy for the rest of 2024 with her international Eras tour in full swing. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean she can’t make some time to head back to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, and other U.S. football stadiums to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play with the Kansas City Chiefs in the fall. The team’s 2024-2025 schedule was released in May 2024, but how does it compare to Taylor’s tour dates?

Which Chiefs Games Might Taylor Swift Attend in 2024?

Taylor does not have any concerts scheduled for the month of September, so that means she is free to attend the first few games of the regular season. That includes the Chiefs’ September 5 home game against the Baltimore Ravens, their September 15 home game against the Cincinnati Bengals, their September 22 away game against the Atlanta Falcons and their September 29 away game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taylor is also not scheduled to perform during the first week of October, making her potentially free for the October 7 home game against the New Orleans Saints.

The “So High School” singer has some conflicting tour dates in late October and early November. It’s possible fans will see her in Travis’ VIP box again for the November 4 home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but she’ll be coming from her three-night concert set in Indianapolis, which concludes on November 3.

The November 10 home game against the Denver Broncos is also up in the air, as Taylor is set to perform in Ontario just four days later. However, there’s a definite possibility that she’ll be there. The Chiefs will play against the Buffalo Bills in New York on November 17, which is just two hours away from where Taylor is performing in Canada on November 16, so she might be able to make it to that game too. The singer’s second week in Toronto wraps up the day before the Chiefs play an away game against the Carolina Panthers on November 24, so that’s another possibility for her.

Taylor does not have any Eras tour conflicts with the Chiefs’ home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 29. And since her tour officially ends on December 8, the December 15 away game against the Cleveland Browns, the December 21 home game against the Houston Texans and the December 25 away game against the Pittsburgh Steelers are also options for her to attend.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Which Chiefs Games Will Taylor Swift Have to Miss in 2024?

Now, there are a handful of games that Taylor will definitely have to miss, unless she can find a way to be in two places at once. She is scheduled to perform in Miami on October 20, the same day the Chiefs are playing an away game against the San Francisco 49ers. The following weekend, Taylor will be putting on a show in New Orleans, so she won’t be at the October 27 away game against the Raiders.

Taylor will also sit out the December 8 home game against the Chargers because she’ll be wrapping up her concerts in Vancouver that night.

Did the NFL Consider Taylor Swift When Making the 2024 Schedule?

Yes, the NFL did take Taylor into consideration when putting together this year’s football schedule — but not to ensure that she could be there to cheer on her boyfriend at Chiefs games. Mike North, the NFL’s vice president of broadcast planning, confirmed to Fox Sports that the league needed to make sure that their dates did not conflict with the pop star’s 2024 U.S. tour dates because she performs in football stadiums.

Many fans speculated that the NFL scheduled the Chiefs to play against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, on November 17, 2024, because Taylor is slated to perform at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada, the same weekend. Since the cities are only about two hours apart from each other, she could potentially see him play after her show on November 16, 2024. However, Mike said this was a coincidence and not planned by the NFL.

“I saw a lot of conspiracy theories talking about Kansas City at Buffalo, middle of the season, right when Taylor’s playing Toronto,” he said. “That one definitely did not hit our radar screen.”