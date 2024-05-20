Taylor Swift is feeling seriously anxious about spending time apart from boyfriend Travis Kelce now that she’s back on tour – as friends are urging her to give her man some breathing room.

“They’re going to be facing their longest time apart. He’ll make some trips to see her, but she can’t be leaving tour to see him so she’s got to leave this all up to him and it’s making her very anxious,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style on Monday, May 20. “Her separation anxiety has kicked in big time and it’s very worrisome for friends who think it’s a bad sign that she’s so panicked about having to have time apart from him.”

The insider adds that Taylor, 34, is “even begging” Travis, also 34, to “go on tour with her.”

“But from her friends’ perspective, she ought to be able to enjoy her own company still. Before he came along, she was so excited about touring, and now it’s like she can’t enjoy it unless he’s with her,” the source continues.

However, “it’s not just Taylor that’s putting pressure on Travis,” the insider reveals.

“People are constantly asking him when he’s going to propose, it’s really intense. Her friends are warning her to chill out and let things happen naturally. She needs to relax, take deep breaths and trust him and their relationship. If it’s meant to be, a little time apart is only going to make things stronger,” the source concludes.

Fans of the couple, who started dating in July 2023, don’t need to worry about a lack of effort on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s part, though. He already flew to France to support his girlfriend during her May 12 concert at the Paris La Défense Arena, along with famous pals Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid. He was spotted by fans dancing to the entire show, including the pop star’s new Tortured Poets Department set, which she has dubbed Female Rage: The Musical.

“It was fun. It was a blast,” Travis said of the concert during the May 15 episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”

The NFL star also said during the episode that he plans to be “dancing around … all over the world this offseason,” hinting that he’ll be at even more of Taylor’s European shows in the future.

And when Travis isn’t watching Taylor perform on stage, it seems the two are squeezing in romantic time together whenever they can. They were spotted walking the streets of Lake Como, Italy, and enjoying dinner in the resort area on May 15, following the conclusion of her Paris shows and before she headed to Sweden for her next set of concerts, which ran from May 17 to May 19.

Though Taylor wasn’t able to be by Travis’ side at his annual Kelce Jam festival in Kansas City on May 18, the football player said on the red carpet that she told him to “go out and have fun” at the event, per E! News.

“She wishes she was here, I know that, but she’s got a lot of people she’s performing for,” Travis said.