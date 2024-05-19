Travis Kelce shared the advice that girlfriend Taylor Swift gave him about performing at his musical festival, Kelce Jam.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, told Page Six that Taylor, 34, encouraged him to “just go out there and have fun.”

“I’d be silly if I tried to imitate what she does!” he added.

The second annual Kelce Jam was held at Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, May 18. The event was attended by more than 20,000 fans, and featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz and Travis.

During the event, Travis took to the stage with his Lombardi Trophy. He hyped up the crowd by tossing signed footballs to fans, chugging a few drinks and dancing along to Diplo’s set.

“Through all my years in [Kansas City], life could be no better than right the f–k now,” he told the crowd.

Not only did Travis reveal Taylor’s advice during the event, but he also shared what his favorite song on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, is.

“I might be a little biased to ‘So High School,’” the professional athlete told People, naming a song that many fans believed was inspired by Travis.

Travis’s festival took place one week after he cheered on Taylor during her May 12 Eras tour show in Paris. The “Cardigan” singer gave many shout-outs to her boyfriend during the show, including wearing a red and yellow outfit to represent the Chiefs during the 1989 set. She also announced that it was the 87th show on the tour, which happens to be Travis’ jersey number, and sang “The Alchemy” as one of the surprise songs. While Taylor hasn’t confirmed who inspired the track, many fans have speculated it’s about Travis due to its several football references.

Three days after he attended the concert, Travis opened up about the show during the May 15 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“It was fun. It was a blast,” he told brother Jason Kelce. “I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new Tortured Poets Department [set]. A handful of those songs [are] in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f–king show. I suggest everybody get out there and see [it]. It is absolutely unbelievable.”