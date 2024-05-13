taylor swift wears chiefs colors for 87th eras tour show

Taylor Swift honored boyfriend Travis Kelce in multiple ways while he was in attendance at her Eras tour concert in Paris.

For the 1989 portion of the Sunday, May 12, show, Taylor, 34, wore a red and yellow outfit to match the colors of Travis’ football team, the Kansas City Chiefs. She also referenced his jersey number while acknowledging that she was performing the 87th show of the tour that night.

“Can you believe this is our 87th show?” she asked the crowd before singing “The Alchemy” as a surprise song, which is speculated to be about the NFL star. Meanwhile, Travis, 34, watched the concert from a suite with his friend Ross Travis, along with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. Taylor’s mom, Andrea Swift, was also spotted hanging out with the group.

The pop star definitely seemed to have Travis on her mind throughout the show. While performing “Blank Space” in her Chiefs-inspired look, she noticeably blew the professional athlete a kiss following the lyric, “You know I love the players and you love the game.” She also looked right up at where he was sitting after her performance of “So High School” – another song about their relationship – during The Tortured Poets Department set.

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

For the final song of the night, “Karma,” the Grammy winner once again changed up the lyrics to say, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” instead of, “Karma is the guy on the screen, coming straight home to me.” By that point, Travis was down on the floor as he prepared to head backstage to greet his girl.

The Ohio native looked like he was having an amazing time throughout the show as he danced with Gigi, 29, and Ross, 31. While down on the floor, he also took some time to high-five fans.

This was Taylor’s final show in Paris and the first stop Travis has been able to make amid his busy schedule. Although football is still in the offseason, Travis was filming the new Ryan Murphy series Grotesquerie during the first three Paris concerts. The Eras tour resumes on Friday, May 17, in Sweden.

Getty

The tour’s European leg came after a two-month hiatus, during which the “Fortnight” singer and her team were working on revamping the show to include a set from The Tortured Poets Department, which was released in April.

“This post is dedicated to the new Tortured Poets section of the Eras Tour (aka Female Rage The Musical!) and everyone who made these memories so magical,” Taylor gushed in an Instagram post. “To my crew, fellow performers, and band who worked tirelessly in their break to concoct this surprise for you – but mostly for the fans in Paris. I’m so thankful that it was you we got to show this to for the first time because you gave us so much excitement, passion, and love. I’m SO fired up to play this for every crowd on the tour. See you very soon, Stockholm!”