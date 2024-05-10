Taylor Swift fans think she confirmed that the last verse in her song “But Daddy I Love Him” is about her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

The “Anti-Hero” singer, 34, took the stage in Paris to kick off her European leg of the Eras tour on Thursday, May 9. The show underwent major changes so that Taylor could include songs from her Tortured Poets Department album, which was released on April 19.

The first song featured from the setlist from the album is “But Daddy I Love Him,” which has Taylor singing about the public backlash she experienced during her romance with Matty Healy. While she defends the relationship throughout the song and insists she is the only person responsible for her reputation, the track ends with Taylor stating that she made the right decision.

“Now I’m dancing in my dress in the sun / And even my daddy just loves him / I’m his lady, and oh my God / You should see your faces,” she sings in the final verse of the song. “Time, doesn’t it give some perspective / No, you can’t come to the wedding / I know he’s crazy but he’s the one I want.”

Who Is Your Favorite Collaborator on Taylor Swift’s TTPD?

Following her performance of “But Daddy I Love Him,” Taylor transitioned to sing “So High School.” The song placement on the setlist led many fans to speculate that Travis, 34, is referenced in the end of “But Daddy I Love Him” because “So High School” is believed to be inspired by the professional athlete.

Soon after the performance ended, many fans rushed to X to speculate that Travis is the boyfriend Taylor is singing about in the end of “But Daddy I Love Him.”

“The person who said but daddy i love him was about matty AND travis was actually correct,” one person commented. Another chimed in, “Been saying it’s a Travis song this whole time and everyone’s missing it!! She must have been frustrated people weren’t getting it either and made it explicit by mashing them.”

Another person pointed out that she must be singing about two different men in the song because the first half is in past tense and the last verse is sung in present tense. The fan theorized that “just the last verse” is about Travis because “the other verses were scolding fans about Matty.”

Despite the speculation, Taylor has not publicly revealed who inspired “But Daddy I Love Him.”

While fans were delighted that Taylor added songs from TTPD onto the setlist, she also had to cut songs and rework the show in order to include the new album. One song that was cut was “The Archer,” while she also combined the Folklore and Evermore sets to save time.