Donna Kelce wants to know which songs on Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, are about son Travis Kelce.

“I know there’s a few that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see,” Donna, 71, told Us Weekly about the new album on Wednesday, April 24. “You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her.”

While Donna didn’t share her theories on which songs are about Travis, 34, many fans have speculated that Taylor, 34, wrote “The Alchemy” and “So High School” about the professional athlete.

In “The Alchemy,” Taylor makes many football references while discussing falling in love. “So when I touch down/ Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team,” she sings in the chorus. “Ditch the clowns, get the crown/ Baby I’m the one to beat.”

Meanwhile, fans have also said that they believe she wrote “So High School” about Travis. “Truth, dare, spin bottles/ You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” she sings in the track, which details what it’s like to fall in love as a teenager. “Brand-new, full throttle/ Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.”

Donna may not know which songs Taylor wrote about Travis, though the Kelce matriarch couldn’t help but gush about the “Cruel Summer” singer’s latest album.

“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” she told People on April 24. “She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

Donna and Taylor have gotten to know each other ever since the “Cornelia Street” singer started dating Travis in summer 2023. The pair confirmed their romance in September 2023, and Taylor soon became a staple at Kansas City Chiefs games. Not only did she travel to home and away games to cheer on Travis, but she was also present at the Super Bowl to watch him win his third championship.

In November 2023, Donna reflected on the attention that Taylor and Travis’ romance received from the general public. “I think the attention is just part of the whole thing,” she told Good Morning America at the time, adding that her youngest son “likes attention.”

“So as long as he can handle it, I don’t have any problems with it,” Donna continued, sharing that Taylor is “a very nice person.”

The mother of two added, “Obviously [she] is a megastar, and I think Travis is embracing [the fame] as much as he can, so I think it’s OK.”