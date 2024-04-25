Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, said she was “very impressed” with Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released,” Donna, 71, told People in an interview published on Wednesday, April 24. “She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

After Donna was asked if she has any advice for Taylor, 34, the Kelce matriarch insisted that the “Cruel Summer” singer “doesn’t need my advice on anything.” She added, “In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

She shared her thoughts on the album five days after it was released on April 19. While Taylor hasn’t confirmed who inspired any of the songs, many fans have speculated that “The Alchemy” and “So High School” were written about her romance with Travis, 34.

Taylor uses several football references to explain falling in love in “The Alchemy,” while “So High School” details the excitement of developing feelings for someone new when you’re young. “Truth, dare, spin bottles/ You know how to ball, I know Aristotle,” she sings in the track. “Brand-new, full throttle/ Touch me while your bros play Grand Theft Auto.”

Donna has gotten to know Taylor well since she began dating Travis in summer 2023. After the couple confirmed their romance in September 2023, Taylor joined Donna and their family to cheer on Travis at several of his Kanasas City Chiefs games.

While Donna hasn’t shared too much information about her relationship with Taylor, a source previously told Us Weekly that the “So Long, London” singer fits right in with the Kelce family. “Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” the insider revealed at the time. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them.”

After noting that Taylor is “super down to earth” and “gets along with everybody,” the insider said she gets along with Travis’ family because she’s “humble.”

“His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time,” the source continued. “It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

Meanwhile, Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, has also gushed about spending time with Taylor. After he met the “Enchanted” singer at the Chiefs game against the Denver Broncos on October 12, 2023, Ed, 72, told People that she is a “very sweet, very charming, down-to-earth young woman.”

“She’s very smart,” Ed continued. “I mean, very. That comes through right away.”