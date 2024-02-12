Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce shared a sweet moment as they watched Travis Kelce accept the Vince Lombardi trophy during the Super Bowl. Travis, 34, accepted the award following the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

While the tight end was on stage with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, Taylor, 34, and Donna, 71, stood in the crowd together as they watched Travis give his speech. The Kelce matriarch proudly watched her youngest son, while the “Cruel Summer” singer applauded for her boyfriend and hugged a friend on the field.

Travis also showed off his vocal range while on stage, encouraging fans to sing Elvis Presley’s song “Viva Las Vegas” as he admired the award. Soon after he accepted the trophy, the professional athlete was able to greet his family and Taylor on the field. The couple – who confirmed their romance in September 2023 – passionately embraced and kissed as they celebrated his third Super Bowl win.

After Travis seemingly called Taylor “baby girl,” she told him, “Oh my God. I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you did it. How did you do that?!” The Ohio native then thanked Taylor for coming to the game before she gushed, “It was unbelievable. It was unbelievable. That was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Not only did they celebrate the big win on the field, but Taylor and Travis packed on the PDA as they attended an afterparty. While celebrating with his friends and teammates, the pair was seen kissing as her song “Love Story” played in the background. Meanwhile, another viral clip from the outing captured Travis making his way to the front of the DJ booth as a remix of “You Belong With Me” played.

Before he participated in the celebratory festivities, Travis took time to speak with reporters during a postgame conference before the celebratory festivities began. “Man, it’s on top of the world right now, baby,” he said. “It’s a good feeling.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

He also reflected on what the victory meant for his career. “Man, I stopped chasing stats a long, long time again and started chasing legacy and where my heart was at and where I wanted to be as a professional,” he told ESPN about the victory. “And I couldn’t be more proud to be a part of a team with these guys and be a part of the greatness every single day and the drive every single day.”

“This game is so beautiful when you’re doing things the right way. You put in the grind, you put in the hard work, you reap those rewards,” Travis continued. “It’s just a beautiful, beautiful atmosphere and I couldn’t be more proud of the guys.”