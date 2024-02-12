Cameras caught Taylor Swift pounding back her drink while watching the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11. The pop star sat in the front row of a private suite and could be seen chugging a beverage amid the Kansas City Chiefs’ troubling first half against the San Francisco 49ers.

After traveling to the game in Las Vegas from Japan, Taylor, 34, seemed ready to let loose while cheering on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The Chiefs’ tight end, 34, made an impressive catch in the first half of the game, only for the team to fumble and lose the ball on the very next play. By the end of the second quarter, the 49ers were up 10-3, leaving the Chiefs in need of a comeback.

Taylor was surrounded by some of her close friends and family at Allegiant Stadium. She watched the game with Blake Lively and Ice Spice, while her parents, Andrea Swift and Scott Swift, were also in attendance. They sat with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, brother, Jason Kelce, sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, and more of the athlete’s loved ones.

While it may have been a long journey for Taylor to get to the Super Bowl, she’s been an avid supporter of her man and his team all season long. Even though her attendance at NFL games has put her directly in the public eye week after week, the “Karma” singer has made it clear that her priority is being there for Travis.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” she said during a 2023 interview. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

After the Super Bowl, Taylor will continue her Eras tour in Australia starting on Friday, February 16. The tour continues throughout most of the football offseason, so fans are expecting Travis to show up at several international dates. The power couple first got together during summer 2023 after the professional athlete gave Taylor a shoutout on his “New Heights” podcast.

“I never thought it would have landed,” he admitted in a press conference before the Super Bowl. “I didn’t even think it would have landed and I would have got a response from her. We’re here and we’re all happy, I know that.”