She’s in her Super Bowl era! Taylor Swift was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to cheer on boyfriend Travis Kelce in the big game on Sunday, February 11.

The pop star, 34, jetted to the Super Bowl after playing four back-to-back concerts in Japan on her Eras tour. After supporting the Kansas City Chiefs throughout the entire NFL season, she made sure to show up for the team’s biggest game yet against the San Francisco 49ers. Video showed the “Karma” singer arriving at the game with some familiar faces.

As always, Taylor repped the Chiefs with her game day outfit, rocking a black ensemble that was paired with a red Chiefs jacket. She had her hair in a ponytail and was rocking her signature red lipstick. She also had Travis’ jersey number, 87, on a necklace that stood out among a stack of jewelry on her neck.

Taylor brought Blake Lively along for the game. The actress looked fierce in a white crop top, with a red jacket hanging off her shoulders. She had her blonde hair styled in voluminous curls. Ice Spice also joined the group, along with Taylor’s longtime friend Ashley Avignone. The Grammy winner’s mom, Andrea Swift, was all smiles as she arrived at the stadium with the group, too. Once she got into her private suite, she was joined by Kylie Kelce, Jason Kelce and her dad, Scott Swift.

After her February 10, show in Japan, Taylor immediately hopped on her private jet and flew back to Los Angeles. She touched down on the afternoon of February 10, local time. The “Blank Space” songstress spent the night in California before hopping on another flight just in time for Super Bowl kickoff.

Once the game is over, Taylor won’t have long to spend with her boyfriend before she has to get back to work. Her Eras tour continues with another string of shows in Australia beginning on Friday, February 16. Fans are expecting Travis, 34, to show up at several Eras tour shows in the football offseason.

In November 2023, the tight end had a bye weekend from football and flew to Argentina to support Taylor on the Eras tour. He excitedly watched the show alongside the hitmaker’s dad, Scott Swift, who was wearing a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard around his neck.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor said in a December 2023 interview. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”