Ashley Avignone was by Taylor Swift’s side when the pop star cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium on December 17, 2023. The stylist has been a member of Taylor’s squad for many years now, but her presence at the high-profile event has fans wanting to know more about who she is and how she knows Taylor.

Who Is Ashley Avignone?

Ashley is a stylist and designer. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, where she majored in fashion/apparel design and graduated in 2006.

The Los Angeles native grew up in Arizona before moving back to the West Coast to start her career. She now lives in New York City.

Ashley began her styling career as an assistant to a celebrity stylist and appeared on season 3 of The Rachel Zoe Project in 2010. She worked under some of the biggest names in the industry for six years before branching out on her own. In a 2013 interview, she said that signing with her agency, The Wall Group, in 2012 was her “big break.”

“When I decided to break out on my own I was nervous,” she admitted. “I was extremely lucky in finding representation right away. You have to believe in yourself, but it also helps when others believe in you too.”

At the beginning of her career, Ashley mostly styled for red carpet events, but these days she focuses more on working “directly with brands on a range of creative and strategic projects.”

How Did Ashley Avignone and Taylor Swift Meet?

Taylor met Ashley through their mutual friend Emma Stone. Like Ashley, Emma also grew up in Arizona. In addition to being longtime friends, Ashley has also styled Emma for events in the past.

In a 2019 Instagram post for Taylor’s birthday, Ashley revealed that she had been friends with the Grammy winner for 11 years, which means their friendship dates back to 2008.

Ashley was one of the gal pals who helped Taylor celebrate her 22nd birthday, which inspired the track “22” on her album Red. The secret message for the pop song in the album’s original liner notes says, “Ashley Dianna [Agron] Claire [Kislinger] Selena [Gomez].”

What Celebrities Is Ashley Avignone Friends With?

In addition to her friendships with Emma and Taylor, the stylist is often photographed hanging stars like Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt and Blake Lively in New York. She was present at the “Anti-Hero” singer’s 34th birthday party and celebrated the Fourth of July at Taylor’s Rhode Island home in 2023. Ashley also helped Gigi celebrate her birthday in April 2023, joining a big group of friends at Disneyland for the celebration.

Other celebrities who Ashley has been seen hanging out with include Antoni Porowski, Justin Theroux, Michelle Pfeiffer, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Sabrina Carpenter and more.tt