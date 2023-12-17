Taylor Swift was joined by her dad, Scott Swift, when she attended her boyfriend, Travis Kelce’s, football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, December 17. The pop star sat in a private box at the stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, and excitedly watched her man while bonding with her dad.

While Taylor, 34, has become a fixture at Travis’ games this season, this is the first time she’s been joined by one of her parents while cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs. Scott, 71, was decked out in a Chiefs sweater for the occasion, while Taylor wore a grey Chiefs crewneck and red and white hat. Her friends Ashley Avignone and Alana Haim were also with her at the game.

Scott already proved that Travis, 34, has his seal of approval when the guys attended Taylor’s Eras tour concert in Argentina on November 11. Scott proudly rocked a Kansas City Chiefs lanyard around his neck and chatted with Travis throughout the show. He also cheered when Taylor changed one of the lyrics to her song “Karma” to be about the NFL star at the concert.

Meanwhile, the “Blank Space” singer has spent a considerable amount of time with Travis’ parents, too. She’s attended several Chiefs games with his mom, Donna Kelce, and was photographed talking to his dad, Ed Kelce, at another game this season. The A-list couple went public with their relationship in September and have not been shy about flaunting their love and support for each other in the months since.

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves,” Taylor said in an interview with Time magazine, published on December 6. “We’re showing up for each other. Other people are there and we don’t care.”

The Grammy winner’s attendance at so many NFL games has been the focus of intense media scrutiny, but she said she doesn’t care if people are bothered by it. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once,” she admitted. “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Taylor’s tour does not pick up again until February, so fans are expecting to see her at more Chiefs games before the football season ends.