It’s the most wonderful time of the year! At least, it looked that way for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce as they got cozy at a Christmas party after the Chiefs fell to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, shared an adorable kiss at the shindig and Travis had his arm wrapped around Taylor as she lifted her face up for the kiss. The couple was also seen posing with a fan as Taylor snuggled up under Travis’ arm.

During the two-month break from her Eras tour, Taylor’s been staying with Travis at his home in Kansas City. A source exclusively revealed to Life & Style that she’d be staying there “a few weeks.”

“Taylor and Travis are playing house. They already know they’re compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test,” the insider revealed.

Neither Taylor nor Travis have made their relationship Instagram official despite several photos of the two together surfacing online, including Taylor’s appearances at many of Travis’ games.

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Travis also made a special trip to see Taylor perform live during the South American leg of her Eras tour, and they set the internet ablaze when fan footage showed Taylor running into Travis’ arms after her show and planting a big kiss on his lips. She also notably changed the lyrics to her song “Karma” in honor of her NFL boyfriend.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” Taylor belted out to a thrilled Travis in the audience, instead of the usual “karma is the guy on the screen.”

Rumors of the couple’s romance began late in the summer of 2023, and Travis later admitted that he tried to shoot his shot with the “Anti-Hero” singer at her concert at Arrowhead Stadium on July 8. However, Taylor’s strict rules about speaking before and after her shows for the Eras tour resulted in Travis’ attempts failing.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his brother, Jason Kelce, during the July 26 episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “So, I was a little butthurt that I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

The two eventually connected and it wasn’t long before fans went wild after spotting Taylor at Travis’ Kansas City Chiefs game in September. The international superstar has been present at several games since then.