Not so cruel summer! Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez reunited for the 4th of July activities and fans are ecstatic to see the A-listers together again despite their busy schedules.

Taylor, 33, posted a late upload of photos via Instagram from the recent holiday, which included snapshots with Selena, 30, and the bandmates from HAIM (Este, Danielle and Alana Haim).

“Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies. See you tonight Kansas Cityyy [sic],” the “Lavender Haze” singer captioned the Friday, July 7, post.

In the photos, the ladies seemingly enjoyed the patriotic holiday by lounging in their bikinis by the ocean, singing in the kitchen and enjoying firecracker popsicles.

The comments section was disabled on Taylor’s post; however, the HAIM sisters posted the same pictures on their Instagram account, writing, “single summer.”

Courtesy of Taylor Swift/ Instagram

Fans went bonkers over the famous girl gang link-up and the caption that seemingly shaded Taylor’s recent split from ​Matty Healy.

“TAYLORS BACK I missed seeing these moments of her life before,” one person commented, while a second fan wrote, “DO YOU EVEN KNOW HOW MUCH I HAVE WAITED TO SEE YOU GUYS TOGETHER.”

A third online user chimed in, “You know that taylor’s back to her old self when the fourth of july posts come back [sic].”

Taylor and Selena’s friendship started back in 2008 when they were both dating a Jonas Brother. The “Bad Blood” singer was romantically linked to Joe Jonas, while the former Disney star was in a relationship with Nick Jonas at the time.

Since then, their friendship has become Hollywood’s most genuine pairing and fans have seen their bond strengthen over the years. Selena and Taylor have gone viral for their award show moments as they normally sit together in the crowd and have even performed at each other’s concerts and appeared in their music videos.

Courtesy of Taylor Swift/ Instagram

The soul sisters gushed about their friendship during a 2020 interview with WSJ Magazine, where Selena admitted they “instantly clicked” and Taylor taught her “a lot about how I should be treated at a young age.”

Taylor, for her part, compared their friendship to a “quality of sisterhood,” but in a non “basic way.”

“I knew from when I met her, I would always have her back,” Taylor admitted at the time. “In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her.”