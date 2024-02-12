Jacket ‘round her shoulders is his! Taylor Swift was sporting Travis Kelce’s sparkly black jacket as they held hands while leaving a Super Bowl afterparty in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, as seen in a video shared on X.

After winning the Super Bowl, Travis, 34, changed back into his pregame outfit to hit the club with his girlfriend, 34. By the time the night ended, the pop star had covered up her black crop top with the top half of her man’s ensemble. The jacket was oversized on her, which made it the perfect “boyfriend” look.

Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in a thrilling overtime game, giving them back-to-back Super Bowl victories. One week before the game, Taylor had a big night of her own at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Not only did she take home the award for Best Pop Vocal Album and accept the honor by announcing her new record, The Tortured Poets Department, but she also won for Album of the Year and became first person in history to receive that accolade four times.

While Travis was unable to attend the Grammys as he prepared for the Super Bowl, he gave his girl a shoutout while doing interviews ahead of the big game.

“She’s unbelievable,” he gushed on February 5. “She’s rewriting the history books herself. I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too.” Of course, that’s exactly what he did just days later!

The “Karma” singer had similar sentiments after Travis’ big night. When she greeted him on the field after the game, she told him, “I can’t believe you did that. How did you do that!?” She also assured Travis that watching the game was “unbelievable” and “the craziest thing [she’s] ever seen.”

Their sweet moment on the field was captured by cameras, with the lovebirds exchanging kisses and sharing a long embrace. They had a similar moment after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship on January 28. “I’ve never been so proud of somebody in my life, ever,” Taylor seemingly told Travis after that game.

The Chiefs will continue their victory celebrations with a parade in Kansas City on Wednesday, February 14. It’s unclear if Taylor will attend, as she’s due to continue her Eras tour in Australia on Friday, February 16. Fans are hoping that Travis will soon join her on the road now that the football season is over.