Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Celebrate Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Win

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Celebrate Kansas City Chiefs 2024 Super Bowl Win [Photos]

Feb 11, 2024 11:14 pm·
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs victory against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 11.

The game – which was held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – marked a major milestone for Travis, 34, who has now officially won three championship games throughout his career. However, the latest win was likely even sweeter because he got to celebrate with the “Shake It Off” singer, 34, by his side.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Taylor and Travis celebrating the Chiefs’ win following the game.

