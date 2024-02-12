The 2024 Super Bowl was a real nail-biter – literally! Video footage from the end of the game showed Taylor Swift nervously chewing her nails as the clock ticked down and the Kansas City Chiefs neared closer and closer to their overtime win.

The pop star’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, were losing 19-16 against the San Francisco 49ers with less than five minutes on the clock. Patrick Mahomes completed several passes to get the Chiefs down the field, but a touchdown eluded them. Fans like Taylor, 34, were on the edges of their seats as they watched what was going down on the field.

A field goal eventually allowed the Chiefs to force a tie and take the game into overtime. The 49ers got the ball first in postgame play and scored a field goal to make the score 22-19 before the Chiefs had their shot. The team was then able to score a touchdown and win the game 25-22 in overtime – but it’s unclear if Taylor’s nails survived the intense finale!

Getty

Taylor watched the game from a private suite with Travis’ family and friends, as well as her own pals Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone and more. She played four shows in a row in Japan in the days leading up to the game but made it to Las Vegas just in time for her man’s big night.

The Chiefs had a rough first two quarters in the Super Bowl and were losing 10-3 at halftime. The jumbotron at Allegiant Stadium showed Taylor chugging her drink as she tried to beat the stress of the intense football game.

The Super Bowl was Taylor’s 13th football game in the 2023-2024 NFL season. She started showing up to Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her relationship with Travis. The two started dating after Travis attended the Eras tour in July 2023 and gave Taylor a shoutout on his podcast after the show.

“We started hanging out right after that,” Taylor explained in an interview with Time magazine in December 2023. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people thought they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”