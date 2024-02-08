Travis Kelce is taking all of the attention surrounding his relationship with Taylor Swift in stride. The NFL star cracked a joke about all the questions he’s gotten about his love life in pre-Super Bowl interviews.

“Now, Travis, I’m not going to ask you about your girl, man,” one reporter told the pro athlete, 34, during a media appearance on Tuesday, February 6. “That’s not my job.” Travis had the perfect response and quipped back, “That’d be a first!”

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been in Las Vegas since Sunday, February 4, preparing for the Super Bowl. The week leading up to the big game on February 11, has been filled with press conferences and interviews, and Travis has been flooded with questions about his high-profile romance with Taylor, 34.

Despite his joke about the situation, Travis has been a good sport, answering every question thrown at him without giving up too much of the couple’s privacy. The lovebirds have been spending some time apart, as Taylor is in Japan for her Eras tour amid Travis’ press week.

The “Blank Space” singer is expected to make it to Las Vegas in time for the Super Bowl following her final Tokyo Dome concert on Saturday, February 10. However, Travis played coy when asked about whether his girlfriend would be in attendance.

“She’s focused on entertaining the crowd out in … is it Singapore right now? I think that’s in a few weeks. She’s out in Japan, Tokyo maybe. So, she’s just working on entertaining them, making sure she’s ready for her performances and everything. The Super Bowl … we’ll worry about if she can make it,” he told reporters on Wednesday, February 7.

The Ohio native also addressed the beginning of his relationship with the pop star, which began after he used his “New Heights” podcast to talk about his experience at the Eras tour in July 2023. At the time, he admitted that he wanted to give Taylor a friendship bracelet with his phone number at the concert but said that he never got a chance to. The Grammy winner reached out after the episode aired.

“I never thought it would have landed,” Travis said. “I didn’t even think it would’ve landed and I would’ve gotten a response from her.” Taylor previously called her now-boyfriend’s podcast declaration “metal as hell.”

“We started hanging out right after that,” she added. “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first [football] game [on September 24, 2023], we were a couple.”