That’s his girl! Travis Kelce had nothing but praise for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after her big night at the 2024 Grammys on Sunday, February 4.

“She’s unbelievable,” he told reporters during a press conference on Monday, February 5. “She’s rewriting the history books herself.”

The pro athlete was referring to Taylor’s historic win for Album of the Year at the award show, which made her the first person to ever win the honor four times. She also took home a trophy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Travis, 34, couldn’t attend the Grammys with the “Karma” singer, as he was traveling to Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl. Now that Taylor, 34, had such a successful night, the Kansas City Chiefs star is ready to do the same.

“I told her I’d have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with some hardware too,” he said.

Before the Grammys, Travis opened up about wishing he’d be able to cheer on the pop star in person. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys,” he admitted, “and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for.” Aside from the two categories that she won in, the Pennsylvania native had four other nominations at the ceremony.

Luckily, Taylor’s schedule should allow her to make it to the Super Bowl on February 11. She has four shows in Japan on February 7, February 8, February 9 and February 10, but is expected to have plenty of time to fly to Las Vegas for kickoff.

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if [Taylor] departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl,” a statement from the Embassy of Japan confirmed. After the big game, Taylor will be due in Australia on February 16, for her next run of shows.

“We’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it,” Travis explained. “I love it when Taylor comes and supports me and enjoys the game with the fam and friends. It’s been nothing but a wonderful year.”

Taylor attended several Chiefs games this NFL season, including the AFC Championship on January 28. She celebrated with Travis on the field after the Chiefs won the game and clinched their spot in the Super Bowl.