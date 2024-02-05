Double tap! Travis Kelce wasn’t by Taylor Swift’s side at the 2024 Grammys, but the NFL star supported his girlfriend from afar.

NPR posted a photo of the “Anti-Hero” singer’s arrival via Instagram on Sunday, February 4, and Travis gave the ​post a “like” from his verified account.

Travis, 34, previously revealed that he would not be able to attend the Grammys with his girlfriend due to work obligations. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Travis said on the January 31 episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But I think I got practice on Sunday, or I think Sunday is a travel day. I know I got practice on Saturday. But Sunday is travel day.”

Taylor wore a custom strapless ivory Schiaparelli Couture dress at the event, which TBH would make a gorgeous wedding gown. The “Lavander Haze” artist completed the look with long black gloves and layered diamond necklaces.

Taylor made history at the 66th Grammys when she became the first artist to win Album of the Year four times. The Pennsylvania native snagged the category from Jon Batiste, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monáe, Olivia Rodrigo and SZA.

Celine Dion, who was the iconic surprise presenter of the night, handed Taylor the award before giving a touching speech.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world,” Celine, who suffers from stiff person syndrome told the audience. “And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me 27 years ago.”

Taylor was overwhelmed in bliss as she rushed to the stage with her posse and simply accepted the award from the “My Heart Will Go On” singer. Online fans called out the “Shake It Off” musician and accused her of not acknowledging Celine, 55, but the women debunked the negative talk by posing for photos backstage.

Earlier in the night, Taylor won Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights and she dropped a major bomb during her acceptance speech. “I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years,” the pop star said. “Which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department. I’m gonna go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you!”