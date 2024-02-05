No bad blood! Taylor Swift’s ex Calvin Harris seemingly showed support for the pop star as they both appeared at the 2024 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 4.

Calvin, 40, and wife Vick Hope were “happy and relaxed” at their table during the awards show, a source told Entertainment Tonight. He reportedly clapped for Taylor, 34, who was nominated for six awards.

Additionally, a photo circulating on X showed Taylor standing up to accept her award for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights, with Calvin sitting in the background and smiling. She walked past him to get to the stage, but it’s unclear if the exes spoke or had any other interaction at the awards show.

Calvin and Taylor dated from April 2015 to June 2016. Though Taylor’s song “Dancing With Our Hands Tied” off her Reputation album is believed by many fans to be about the Scottish DJ, they have seemingly remained friendly through the years. The “One Kiss” hitmaker opened up about their public breakup in a September 2016 interview with British GQ.

“It’s very difficult when something I consider so personal plays out very publicly,” he said. “The aftermath of the relationship was way more heavily publicized than the relationship itself. When we were together, we were very careful for it not to be a media circus. She respected my feelings in that sense.”

Calvin went on to marry Vick, 34, in September 2023. Meanwhile, that same month, Taylor went public with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor had a huge night at the 2024 Grammys. Not only was she nominated for six awards and won two, including the coveted Album of the Year, but she also announced a new album coming in April.

“OK. This is my 13th Grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” she said as she accepted her Best Pop Vocal Album award. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.“

Later, while accepting her record-breaking fourth Album of the Year award, Taylor gushed about what she does as an artist.

“I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love. Or when I’m shortlisting a music video or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band. Or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show. For me, the award is the work. All I wanna do is keep being able to do this,” she said. “I love it so much, it makes me so happy. It makes me unbelievably blown away that it makes some people happy who voted for this award too. All I wanna do is keep doing this. So thank you so much for giving me the opportunity to do what I love so much.”