Taylor Swift made history by taking home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year during the 2024 ceremony, but fans quickly called her out for seemingly ignoring presenter Celine Dion in the process.

Taylor, 34, took to the stage with her team – including producer Jack Antonoff – and began thanking those who have supported her profusely. Celine, who presented Taylor with the award, meanwhile walked to the side of the stage without acknowledgment from the “Lavender Haze” artist. Critics promptly weighed in on X, and had a lot to say about the matter. “Yikes. Big faux pas there,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “You didn’t thank her on stage. RUDE!”

However, Taylor and Celine, 55, posed for a loved-up photo backstage after the award was presented, giving the history-making songwriter a chance to make up for the awkward moment.

Most fans appeared to be appeased by the photo opportunity, with one writing, “I am glad she understood quickly that ignoring the icon that is Celine was a bad move. I like Taylor, but having Celine wait there and ignoring her was not OK.” Yet another fan weighed in writing, “She was just nervous, she didn’t ignore anyone,” while another even added, “ignoring?? what was she supposed to do with celine? ask her to stand with her in front while she accepts her award? gurl be serious.”

Taylor’s win was monumental, marking her 14th Grammy Award and second of the evening. Earlier in the night, she accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album, and marked the milestone of her 13th Grammy with the announcement of her new album.

“OK. This is my 13th grammy. Which is my lucky number, I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” the songstress said. “I wanna say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand new album comes out April 19. It’s called The Tortured Poets Department.”

Fans were quickly sent into a tailspin over the news, with Taylor’s announcement breaking the internet (her official website even went dark earlier in the evening.)

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Though Taylor had huge moments throughout the night, those who came to Celine’s defense were likely thinking of the effort it took her to be present on the evening. The iconic singer has been battling stiff person syndrome since December 2022, and has kept a low profile as her health has warred against her.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives ant to people all around the world,” Celine said while on stage. “And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me 27 years ago.”