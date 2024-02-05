Celine Dion made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards amid her ongoing battle with stiff person syndrome.

The songstress, 55, took the stage to present the biggest award of the night to Taylor Swift on Sunday, February 4, in Los Angeles.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives ant to people all around the world,” she said. “And now it gives me great joy to present a Grammy award that two legends Diana Ross and Sting presented to me 27 years ago.”

Hours earlier, an executive producer for the Grammys announced there would be a surprise presenter at the end of the night. “They are an absolute global icon. I think jaws will drop to the floor,” the producer said. “People will be on their feet. The only condition they gave is that it was a surprise.”

While social media was abuzz with who the “global icon” might be, a tweet went viral on X after a fan spotted Celine entering Crypto.com Arena during the show.

“Breaking: Celine Dion is in the building!! Looking healthy, beautiful and amazing. Joined by superstar stylist Law Roach (who styled her and helped made her fashion icon),” the tweet read. “She is going up VIP elevator with garment bags full of gowns. #Grammys.”

Celine’s appearance comes amid her recent health issues after she “lost control of her muscles” to stiff person syndrome.

​​“What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” her sister Claudette told 7 Jours in December 2023. “She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well. You’re going to do it properly.’”

She went on to say that Celine’s “goal is to return to the stage.”

The “My Heart Will Go On” artist first revealed her devastating diagnosis via an emotional Instagram video in December 2022, saying, “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having.”

“Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she continued before canceling her 2023 and 2024 Courage World Tour. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle.”

The five-time Grammy Award winner – who was last seen attending the Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights hockey game in October 2023 – added, “All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most … I always give a hundred percent when I do my shows, but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now.”