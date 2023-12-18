Iconic singer Celine Dion has “lost control of her muscles” as her fight against stiff-person syndrome (SPS) continues, her sister, Claudette Dion, revealed to 7 Jours on Monday, December 18.

​​“What breaks my heart is that she’s always been disciplined,” Claudette said of Celine, 55, who revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 before canceling her 2023 and 2024 Courage World Tour dates due to muscle spasms. “She’s always worked hard. Our mother always told her, ‘You’re going to do it well. You’re going to do it properly.’”

Claudette continued, “It’s true that in both our dreams and hers, the goal is to return to the stage. In what capacity? I don’t know.”

While it remains unclear when the embattled singer was first delivered her heartbreaking diagnosis, Celine has remained open about her struggles with SPS, telling fans in an Instagram video that she was determined to battle the illness.

“While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” the Titanic starlet said in December of last year. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again, but I have to admit it’s been a struggle,” Celine added, noting that she rescheduled tour dates well into the spring of 2024 to accommodate her recovery. “All I know is singing. It’s what I’ve done all my life and it’s what I love to do the most. I miss you so much. I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage performing for you. I always give a hundred percent when I do my shows, but my condition is now allowing me to give you that right now.”

While the “My Heart Will Go On” singer seemed to retreat from the spotlight, fans were delighted to see Celine attend the Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights hockey game held in Las Vegas in October 2023. An insider exclusively told Life & Style amid her warmly-welcomed appearance, “Celine is done hiding. She’s been through hell with her stiff-person diagnosis and before that were years of confusion and fear, trying to figure out what was wrong. It has been a very long, difficult road. But with the help of her family and many doctors and therapists, she seems to finally have things under control.”

The update from Claudette, naturally, is heartbreaking for Celine’s fans, who have rallied around her during her difficult health chapter.