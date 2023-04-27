Fans are concerned for Khloé Kardashian’s health after her battle with skin cancer was featured in The Kardashians season 3 official trailer, which premiered on April 27. The Good American founder has been open about the precancerous bump on her face, but has it since become cancerous? Keep reading to learn more about Khloé’s cancer scare and find out if she has melanoma.

Doe Khloé Kardashian Has Melanoma?

The reality star has not publicly said she has melanoma; however, her family alluded to her having the serious form of skin cancer during The Kardashians season 3 trailer.

“Mom just told me that it was melanoma,” an uneasy Kylie Jenner told Khloé in a clip.

A photo of her scar from the removal of the cell on her face was also featured, revealing that the incision was almost four centimeters long.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Multiple friends and family members like Kris and Kendall Jenner and BFF Malika Haqq shared their “concern” over Khloé’s possible melanoma. While Malika admitted she’s never seen the Hulu star “this low,” Kendall shared her worry about her sister’s sleep deprivation and weight loss.

“Melanoma is deadly. This was way more serious than I anticipated it to be,” Khloé said in a confessional clip.

That being said, the California native opened up about getting melanoma removed from her back when she was 19 years old.

When Did Khloé Kardashian Get Skin Cancer Removed?

Khloé told her online fans that she got the noncancerous tumor removed from her face, which she first thought was a stubborn zit, via Instagram Stories in October 2022. The A-lister emphasized the importance of getting routine skin check-ups while discussing her experience.

The​ Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took the healing process very seriously and was spotted rocking a bandage over the scar for months, even during red carpet events.

A Twitter user told Khloé how proud she was of her “rocking her band-aid,” leading the entertainer to respond in November 2022.

“Trust me it’s not easy lol but it will help my scar not stretch out any bigger than it has to be. right now it’s healing so wonderfully,” she wrote. “I do laser treatments on it and it’s healing so so well. They want me to wear it for six months but I’m not sure I will go that long.”