Being a hot girl is much more than shaking your assets on stage and wearing the best outfits, just ask Megan Thee Stallion! After going on social media hiatus at the tail end of 2022, the “Body” rapper returned to her platforms and posted a plentiful ​number of makeup-free photos – and she is a true natural hottie.

Meg returned to Instagram in March 2023, showing fans she worked on her fitness and skincare game during her social media break. The Texas native posted photo dumps of endless gym check-ins, barefaced selfies and bikini photos.

To no surprise, fans and fellow celebrities like Zendaya and Demi Lovato drooled over Meg’s refreshed looks!

“Bruh meg without the makeup is top tier fr [sic],” one fan commented, while a second person gushed, “She’s going even more natural and I’m HERE for it.”

The “Hot Girl Summer” artist shared her nighttime skincare routine during a 2021 “Go To Bed With Me” segment with Harper’s Bazaar and it’s simple and effective.

“Every night before bed, I have to wash off the 20 pounds of makeup that I had on all day from doing hot girl stuff – shooting on set, talking to cute boys … I literally just wash all the hot girl stuff off,” she said in the video.

After wiping off her beauty products with makeup wipes, Meg cleanses her face with drugstore brand Cetaphil, which she claims got her through her “tough times” when she battled with acne.

“Apparently the boys like me better with no makeup but I really don’t care what the boys think. I like me. Take me as I am or don’t take me at all,” she said while washing her face. “When my skin started clearing up – hell no I don’t sleep with makeup on ‘cause once you get to a good level with your skin, your skin wants to fight you sometimes. So, when you finally win the fight, you don’t wanna do nothing to get beat up again.”

Now that she has a solid skincare routine, showing her makeup-free face is no biggie for the Grammy Award-winning rapper. In fact, she posted a fresh-faced snap via Instagram in April 2022, promising to go glam-free for the next 10 days.

“I’m really gonna try not to wear makeup until Coachella,” she captioned the since-deleted post.

