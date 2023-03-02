Lori Harvey’s Makeup-Free Skin Is Glossy and Glazed! See Her Gorgeous No-Makeup Photos

Glasslike! Lori Harvey is on our mood boards for fashion, beauty and career inspiration. The model is known for her breathtaking features and we’re envious that it’s au natural – including her perfect skin. Lori made boss moves and turned her good looks into a business when she launched her skincare line, SKN by LH, in October 2021.

Lori created the beauty brand after suffering from acne and sensitive skin as a teen. SKN entered the industry with five products: cleanser, toner, serum, eye cream and moisturizer. Considering this was the first business she built, Lori put her heart and soul into the products.

“It’s definitely been a growing experience. Just for me as a whole, I’m really feeling like I’m stepping into this new chapter of my life,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2022. “[I’m] coming up with all the ideas myself — every little detail from what I wanted in the formulas to the packaging. Learning how to structure a business and the legalities that go into it has definitely been a challenging experience. But I’ve learned so much, I’m learning every day.”

While some of us have to pack on a pound of makeup and some falsies to slay the ‘gram, Lori is always ~that~ girl with a bare face! The Tennessee native regularly posts makeup-free content online, which often includes her skincare routine using her products.

“Quick #grwm .. .I ate really bad all weekend so my rosacea is really flaring up today,” Lori captioned her August 2022 skincare TikTok video

Fans praised her skin in the comments section but questioned how good her products were on all types of skin – leading others to share their experiences using it.

“Honestly, I really loved it. I was unsure about it too but it’s actually really good,” one person wrote.

Lori shared her five-step skincare routine with Elle in October 2021 and also revealed her “morning essentials” that help maintain fabulous skin health.

“I start every morning with celery juice and I chase it with a vitamin C shot,” she said while raving over the health benefits.

Fans literally drooled over Lori’s stunning looks in the comments section with an outpour of positive messages.

“Literally the true mean of ‘I woke up like this!’ Absolutely stunning! [sic]” one person wrote.

Whether she’s chasing the sun on vacation or heading to a star-studded dinner, Lori is more than likely flaunting her makeup-free skin. Keep scrolling to see her bare-faced photos!