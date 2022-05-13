Courteney Cox Isn’t Afraid to Go Au Naturel! See Unfiltered Photos of the Actress With No Makeup

Friends alum Courteney Cox has aged beautifully throughout her acting career. From her ‘90s television sitcom days to her horror movie franchise fame from Scream, the actress continues to promote self-care and natural beauty by wearing no makeup whatsoever. And she’s not afraid to share unfiltered photos of herself on social media.

“Ate my way through Disneyland,” Courteney captioned one Instagram video in June 2021, featuring shots of her eating various treats in the theme park, such as cotton candy, a Mickey Mouse ice cream bar and a giant turkey leg. She appeared to have gone makeup-free for the day out in sunny Anaheim, California.

While she embraces her bare skin, Courteney has also admitted to getting plastic surgery due to pressuring societal standards. In a February 2022 interview with The Sunday Times, the former Cougar Town star explained her reason for undergoing cosmetic enhancements.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older,’” she said. “And I tried to chase that [youthfulness] for years. And I didn’t realize that, oh s—t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

In addition to her plastic surgery regrets, Courteney also mentioned that “the scrutiny” of attention around her appearance is “intense, but I don’t know if it could be more intense than what I put on myself.”

Previously, the Shining Vale producer and actress opened up about removing her lip fillers in a separate interview with New Beauty in 2017.

“Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there,’” Courteney noted. “So, you walk out, and you don’t look so bad, and you think, no one noticed — it’s good. Then, somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this.’ The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s–t, this doesn’t look right.’”

Once she realized that the surgery was unnecessary, the NBC alum described her mindset on aging and her changing physicality.

“Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop,” Courteney added. “I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles — they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

