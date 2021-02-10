Through the years! Courteney Cox has been an actress for over 30 years and has become an icon thanks to her roles in Friends, Scream, Cougar Town and more. Photos of the actress’ transformation are absolutely stunning, and she’s still maintained her gorgeous looks.

After living in the spotlight for three decades, Courteney has received many questions surrounding plastic surgery thanks to her glowing skin. Unafraid of addressing the elephant in the room, the Ace Ventura: Pet Detective star candidly opened up about going overboard with her fillers over the years. She previously admitted it was a gradual change, which she now regrets.

“Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there,'” she told New Beauty in 2017. “So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed — it’s good. Then, somebody tells you about another doctor: ‘This person’s amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.’ You meet them and they say, ‘You should just do this.’ The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s–t, this doesn’t look right.'”

Now, the actress is embracing her natural beauty and has gotten all of her fillers dissolved. Instead of trying to stop the aging process from happening, she’s got an entirely new, more positive outlook.

“Things are going to change. Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake,” she said. “You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do. Those aren’t wrinkles — they’re smile lines. I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

Courteney shares one daughter, Coco Arquette, with ex-husband David Arquette. The Alabama native opened up about raising the teenager and how she’s handled different milestones, like Coco experimenting with beauty products.

“I know some people think I should rein her in with the makeup, but it’s a form of self-expression. As long as she’s not sexualizing herself, it’s really just what makes her feel good,” the Bedtime Stories actress explained at the time. “But I want to keep an open relationship with her. I care more about what she’s watching than what she’s putting on her face.”

From teen actress to A-list star and gorgeous mama, keep scrolling to see Courteney’s transformation through the years.