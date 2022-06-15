Lori Harvey is prolific when it comes to her impressive dating resume. From top rappers to A-List actors, Steve Harvey‘s stunning stepdaughter has an enviable roster of ex-boyfriends.

The model split from her boyfriend of a year and a half, actor Michael B. Jordan, in June 2022 in a move that shocked fans. The two seemed head over heels in love, with swoon-worthy Instagram photos together on romantic getaways. The Black Panther star even treated Lori to the most over-the-top Valentine’s Day any girl could dream of.

“My baby rented one the aquarium so we could do a private tour and see the turtles and then we walked into this,” Lori wrote next to a February 2021 Instagram video, showing the underwater tunnel covered with rose petals and candles leading to a dinner table for two with a specially curated menu from Nobu. They later retreated to their hotel room, which was strewn with even more rose petals and candles.

The couple began dating in November 2020 and went on to make their romance public in January 2021. Their Instagram posts included professions of love and adoration. But Lori erased all evidence of Michael from her account following June 4 reports about their split. It came three weeks after Lori admitted to fans in a TikTok video on May 14 that she’d gained 15 pounds “of relationship weight” while dating Michael and revealed her exercise and diet process to shed the pounds. She didn’t reveal at the time that she had shed Michael as well!

“Michael and Lori have split,” a source told Life & Style at the time. “The relationship was moving too fast for her, and they were arguing a lot because he was talking about getting married and they’d only been together for a year, which scared her off.”