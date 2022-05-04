No wonder she had a hit song called “Body!” Megan Thee Stallion can rock a bikini like nobody’s business! The Houston-born rapper loves flaunting her killer curves in the tiniest two-pieces imaginable.

The Grammy winner’s bikini figure is so enviable, it landed her on one of the three Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition 2021 covers, as she looked stunning in a light tan two-piece with sexy cutouts. Meg made history in the process.

“When I got the call that they wanted me on the cover, I was like, ‘Wha—? Me?’ And to be the first female rapper on the swim cover makes it extra special,” she told People in July 2021, adding, “It feels amazing!”

“I had been training for months and I was super prepared. I got into the shoot right away. [Photographer] James [Macari] said he usually doesn’t get into the water until the fourth or fifth set-up, but we were both in the ocean from the start,” she continued. “The day was perfect, and I had a blast.”

Megan went through an intense “Hot Girl Bootcamp” starting in January 2021 where she revealed, “This is about me just getting healthier in general and me seeing how I can transform my body in the healthiest way possible.” She shared Instagram videos for fans to follow along with her various workout routines, as well as the nutritious meals and snacks she was eating.

The “Savage” hitmaker even showed fans how to make the “Hot Girl Smoothie” that she would down before powering through her daily workouts. It included blueberries, bananas, strawberries, kale, almond milk, organic peanut butter and ice. In one video she told fans, “That’s such an important thing about eating healthy: wanting to be excited to eat the healthy food.”

It all paid off; as Megan’s body became perfectly sculpted over the next few months, as she toned and firmed her figure while maintaining her famous curves. Her fitness dedication helped her become a spokesperson for the athletic brand giant Nike.

In a September 2021 video announcement about the partnership on her Instagram page, Megan told followers, “Let’s see you run through 12-hours dance rehearsals. Train five days a week. Then, perform in front of 50,000 people, squatting 50 percent of the time,” promising, “Real hot girls know that no one can define us but us.”

