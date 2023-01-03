Fun in the Sun! The Best Celebrity Bikini Moments of 2023 So Far

No matter what season it is, some of your favorite celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski and Ashley Benson, are all about having fun in the sun in their bikinis.

To kick off 2023, EmRata took to Instagram to share some fun and flirty bikini photos from a tropical vacation with friends. Captioning the carousel of pictures with beachy emojis, the My Body author rocked a colorful bikini reminiscent of the ’90s as well as a maroon two-piece.

Of course, her fans were all about it! “Our queen blessing us,” one person commented. “A goddess!” added another.

Although Emily got her start in Hollywood as a model and an actress, the U.K. native has since branched out into other arenas, including a clothing brand called Inamorata and hosting a hit podcast titled “High Low.” EmRata and her famous guests, like Bella Thorne, Julia Fox, Alex Cooper and more, tackle everything from philosophy to sex.

While “High Low” is a recent venture, the mother of one, who shares son Sylvester with ex Sebastian Bear-McClard, has never shied away from publicly discussing more vulnerable topics.

In January 2020, EmRata shared a photo of herself as a teenager wearing a bikini with a powerful message.

“I used to like showing people this photo of me at 14 to prove that my body is natural. Now I’m a little sad it exists at all. I was just a kid in this picture, and I wish the world had encouraged my 14-year-old self to be more than just my body,” she wrote at the time, referring to speculation that she’s had plastic surgery.

“All of that said, I do still feel like I’ve been empowered through my body and my sexuality via modeling and platforms like Instagram. Luckily, I have discovered the parts of me that are so much more important than ‘sexiness,'” EmRata continued, before advising her followers to disregard beauty standards and “read lots of book.”

