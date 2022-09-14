Julia Fox Loves Wearing Crazy Outfits! See Photos of Her Sexiest Looks, From Sheer to Bizarre

Model and actress Julia Fox has made her very own trend in Hollywood by wearing notably eccentric outfits. Whether it be a totally sheer frock or an odd fabric, the Uncut Gems star never misses her chance to spice things up for the cameras. However, she doesn’t only pick her sexiest looks for the red carpet; she has also been spotted wearing pretty daring ensembles while out and about with pals or running simple errands.

In September 2022, the Milan, Italy, native was seen walking around New York City wearing a clear, mermaid-styled see-through dress and sunglasses. The outfit revealed her full chest, but Julia continued to strut confidently through the streets while on her way to attend New York Fashion Week event.

Earlier that month, Julia attended an occasion wearing a wax-like, sheer sleeveless mini dress with cellphone knee-high heels and a matching clutch.

The New York City resident addressed her fashion choices in a June 2022 interview with People, noting she can see “the beauty in every type of style and fashion.”

“I think just being fearless, not giving a f—k, doing what I feel like doing, and not caring about whether society thinks it’s normal or not,” she told the outlet at the time, adding, “If I think it’s cool, then it’s cool.”

Julia also explained how she feels about being photographed in public.

“Well, I mean, you pick and choose,” she noted. “Sometimes, the paparazzi get me, and I look like s—t, you know? If they’re gonna get me, I might as well make the best of it. I feel like I’m doing a service. I’m providing a service. Yeah, a visual service.”

Julia has also opened up about how she found work prior to her rise to fame. In a January 2020 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the brunette beauty recalled working various jobs. Some of her past workplaces include an ice cream parlor and a shoe store, later moving on to work as a dominatrix (a woman who usually takes on the dominant role in BDSM activity) in high school.

“I had heard about another girl who was doing it and that there was no sex and no nudity,” she noted in her interview. “It was all role-playing, and I was like, ‘I can do that. I can act. I can put on an outfit.’”

While Julia emphasized that the dominatrix job was only temporary, she also emphasized that it helped her reach financial independence.

“Suddenly, I could get my own apartment, pay all my own bills,” she added.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Julia’s most unique looks!