Céline Dion was forced to cancel the remaining 2023 and 2024 shows in her Courage world tour due to her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome, but the “My Heart Will Go On” singer is determined to perform again.

“Céline is a fighter. She doesn’t have as much control over her muscles as she did before, but she’s working with doctors and physical therapists to get better,” a source ​told Us Weekly on Friday, December 22. “Céline has been taking time to focus on her health but plans to take the stage again once she is given the go-ahead by her medical team.”

A second source added, “She’s staying positive and upbeat and doing her physical therapy every day. Getting back on stage in some form is her constant dream, even if she can no longer sing; she just wants to see those shining faces.”

Céline, 55, revealed her diagnosis in an emotional video she posted to Instagram on December 8, 2022.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” she wrote in the caption. “It hurts me to tell you that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February.”

She added, “The spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

The “All By Myself” singer also penned a note to fans on her website regarding the canceling of her upcoming shows.

“I’m so sorry to disappoint all of you once again. I’m working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you’re 100%,” she wrote. “It’s not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it’s best that we cancel everything now until I’m really ready to be back on stage again. I want you all to know, I’m not giving up… and I can’t wait to see you again!”

Previously, Céline’s sister, Claudette Dion, said that not much was known about stiff person syndrome because “scientists” haven’t done “that much research because it didn’t affect that many people.” She also gave fans an update on the Grammy award winner’s health.

“She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles,” Claudette, ​74, told 7Jours on December 12. “What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She always worked hard. The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle.”