Travis Kelce has opened up like never before when it comes to how much he cherishes the “beautiful” thing that is his love story with girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During a Wednesday, January 31 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, the host told the Kansas City Chiefs star, “People can’t help but realize, Travis is phenomenal at football, he’s everything we’d like being a football player and he’s in love. I think that’s why everybody’s coming back.” Travis, 34, responded, “It’s a beautiful thing isn’t it.”

“I love it when Taylor comes and supports me, enjoys the game with family and friends. It’s been nothing but just a wonderful year,” he said of having his girlfriend in the stands at 12 of his games during the Chiefs regular season and playoffs.

The Ohio native had a message for haters, adding, “Hopefully everybody realizes that we’re just two people in a relationship supporting each other and having fun with it. It’s nothing more than that. However much the world wants to paint the picture and make us the enemy. We just have fun with it and we enjoy every single bit of it.”

Travis continued that when it comes to Taylor, 34, and being hated on, “She’s dealt with it forever. We hear it but we hardly ever talk about it. It’s nothing to even talk about, nothing to even bring up.”

The couple was caught on camera at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday, January 28, appearing to each profess their love for one another following the Chiefs’ victory over the Ravens, which advanced the team to the Super Bowl, taking place on February 11.

The NFL shared a TikTok video on Monday, January 29, of Travis approaching Taylor on the field following the win and ​telling her, “Tay, I’m going to go enjoy with the guys,” before seeming to say, “I love you.” The couple then held each other in a tight embrace, and he appeared to gush, “I love you so much it’s not even funny.”

Taylor seemed to tell ​Travis, “I’ve never been so proud of someone in my life, ever,” as the audio was isolated to what the pair was saying to one another. As he walked away, tears of emotion welled up in Travis’ eyes.

Later when the couple reunited on the field, Travis asked Taylor “What’s up sweetie?” in footage captured and shared via X. She seemed to respond, “I’ve never seen anything like that. That was insane, I can’t believe it,” about his incredible on-field play while appearing to issue her own “I love you.”