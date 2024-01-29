Ladies and gentleman, the “L” word has seemingly been dropped! Taylor Swift reunited with boyfriend Travis Kelce on the field on Sunday, January 28, after the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the AFC Championship game against the Baltimore Ravens, and NFL cameras appeared to pick up the songstress professing her love for the tight end.

Fans quickly took to social media as clips of Taylor, 34, and Travis, 34, began circulating after the game, and were convinced that the “Welcome to New York” singer said, “I love you,” to Travis. The “New Heights” cohost, meanwhile, was beaming as he embraced his girlfriend, asking her, “What’s up sweetie?” in footage captured and shared via X.

“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Taylor appeared to chime in as she and Travis hugged. “That was insane, I can’t believe it.”

Travis continued to ask Taylor questions about her experience at the game, with the songstress pointing up to where she was seated in the stands. As they celebrated the Chiefs’ big win, Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, approached his son and embraced him in a big bear hug. Famed football mom Donna Kelce was naturally on the field to congratulate Travis, while brother Jason Kelce almost stole the show with his post-game congratulatory pep talk.

“Finish this motherf–ker,” Jason, 36, could be heard telling his younger brother, referencing the last game – the Super Bowl – Travis will be playing in. The tight end, meanwhile, poked fun at Jason and pointed out he was fully clothed. Jason made headlines during the Chiefs vs. Bills game on January 22, as he took his shirt off and screamed from the VIP box when Travis scored a touchdown.

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The celebrations seemed endless and gave Swifties all the feels, but the Chiefs still have the biggest game of the season ahead of them: Super Bowl LVII on February 11. They will face off against the 49s for the second time in four years, having competed against the San Francisco team in 2020. If the Chiefs win, it’ll be a back-to-back victory, as they won the Super Bowl in 2023 when competing against the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason’s own team.

As for Taylor, fans are hoping to see her in the stands coming Super Bowl Sunday, and her Eras tour schedule may allow her to make the game. Though she has a concert in Tokyo, Japan, on February 10, there is a chance Taylor could make it back to Las Vegas, Nevada, in time to see Travis take on the 49ers.

Taylor’s Saturday concert will wrap up around 11 p.m. Tokyo time, which is 6 a.m. in Las Vegas. The international superstar would then be facing a 12-hour flight, and if she hightailed it to the airport after the concert, she’d land in Sin City almost 24 hours before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.