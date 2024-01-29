After thrilling stadiums full of Swifties on her Eras tour, fans are hoping Taylor Swift will be performing at the 2024 Grammys on February 4, as she’s up for six major nominations. However, there are some big obstacles holding her back.

Is Taylor Swift Performing at the 2024 Grammys?

Taylor will be attending the awards show but won’t be performing, an insider told Entertainment Tonight on January 29, 2024.

The “Cruel Summer” songstress won’t have time to put together one of her breathtaking performances and needs to rest her voice, as she will be jetting to Tokyo shortly after the awards ceremony at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. Taylor will play the first of four Eras tour shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on February 7.

Is Taylor Swift Nominated at the 2024 Grammys?

Taylor is nominated in the night’s most coveted categories. Midnights will be competing for Album of the Year, while “Anti-Hero” is up for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Taylor is also up for Best Pop Solo performance for the same tune and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Karma” featuring Ice Spice. Finally, she’s nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for Midnights.

What Has Taylor Swift Said About Her Grammy Nominations?

The Pennsylvania native made it clear how much the Grammy nominations meant to her after they were announced on November 10, 2023. The following night at a show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Taylor thanked the audience, telling them, “The way you have supported my album, Midnights, it just got nominated for six Grammys.” She held up six fingers while gushing to the crowd, “You’re the best.”

Will Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Travis Kelce Go to the Grammys?

That remains unclear. ​Travis was selected to the 2023 AFC Pro Bowl team, ​but it’s unlikely he will play during the game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, on the day of the Grammys. Since his Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl, it is likely he would not take the field to avoid getting injured.

With the Super Bowl taking place exactly one week after the Grammys, Travis will likely be in Kansas City with his team before heading to Las Vegas ahead of the big game.

How Many Grammys Does Taylor Swift Have?

​Taylor has taken home 12 of the iconic trophies over the years. In 2010, at just 20 years old, Taylor won the coveted Album of the Year Grammy for Fearless. She made history by going on to win the category two more times, in 2015 for 1989 and in 2020 for Folklore, becoming the only female solo artist to notch the top Grammys prize three times.

Fearless also took home Best Country Album, while Taylor’s song “White Horse” won Best Country Song and Best Female Country Vocal Performance. In 2012, she took home the Grammy in the latter two categories for “Mean” off her album Speak Now. The following year, Taylor’s “Safe & Sound” won Best Song Written for Visual Media from The Hunger Games: Songs from District 12 and Beyond.

In addition to Album of the Year, 1989 also was awarded Best Pop Vocal Album while her song “Bad Blood” took home the Grammy for Best Music Video.

Taylor’s most recent Grammy win was in 2023 in the Best Music Video, Short Form category for All Too Well: The Short Film, from her Red (Taylor’s Version) release.