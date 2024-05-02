Summer House star Jesse Solomon weighs in on costars West Wilson and Ciara Miller’s romance during an exclusive interview with Life & Style, saying that the sports journalist brings out a softer side of the model.

“Ciara has a serious ‘tude, like she is sharp!” Jesse, 31, tells Life & Style while discussing his partnership with Movember for their “Know Thy Nuts” campaign. “But she is also so sweet and warm and nice and a smart girl. I think her and West were really good together.”

Jesse shares his thoughts on Ciara, 28, and West, 28, as fans are watching their relationship unfold during season 8 of the Bravo show. While many viewers have been rooting for the pair, both Ciara and West are currently playing coy on if they’re still together after filming.

Ciara has admitted to being closed off in the beginning of relationships, though she said that West got her attention during the season premiere in February. “West is impressing me, I’m not gonna lie,” she shared in a confessional. “How many dudes do you meet in New York City … you go on a date with them and they literally only talk about themselves? So, it is really nice to meet a guy who is actually inquisitive about my life.”

Their first date was documented during the March 7 episode, while they continued to slowly get to know each other during more recent episodes.

In addition to sharing his thoughts on West and Ciara’s romance, Jesse also tells Life & Style about his personal experience with testicular cancer. He previously revealed that he’s a two-time cancer survivor on the show, which inspired his partnership with Movember.

“It’s been amazing besides a couple comments here and there. It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” Jesse says about discussing his experience on a major platform. “If I can help anybody, just even one person goes and gets checked because they saw my story, male or female, then it was a win.”

After noting he has received many “incredible” messages of support, the reality star adds that he believes people “resonated” with his story because he’s an “open book.”

Jesse then shares advice he wishes he had before he learned about his diagnosis. “The best way to prevent cancer is early detection. There’s no sure-fire cure but you have to regularly examine your nuts,” he explains. “If you find it early enough, it can really help you avoid chemo, which is obviously something you’re going to want to avoid so I think that’s the message: just go to the doctor.”

“I think people stop going at a certain point and think I’m healthy and young and it just falls by the wayside, but you have to go get a physical, get your blood work, and make sure everything is good in there,” Jesse concludes.