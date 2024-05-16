Carrie Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, are clashing over expanding their family.

A source exclusively tells Life & Style the ex-hockey player, 43, wants to explore surrogacy for baby No. 3, while the country star, who’s suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages, is done trying.

“She wants to focus on what they have instead of what could be,” says the insider. Not only does she have a tour coming up, the 41-year-old is busy with their 400-acre Tennessee farm, plus taking care of their young boys, Isaiah, 9, and Jacob, 5.

While the source allows that Carrie “really wanted a girl,” after three years of trying, she can’t see herself going through IVF or the surrogacy process. “She doesn’t want to put all her energy and time into making it happen. She just wants to appreciate what they have. There’s so much to be thankful for.”

The “Before He Cheats” songstress and her husband, whom she wed in 2010, have seemingly been on different pages when it comes to major topics in their marriage. After welcoming their sons Isaiah and Jacob in 2015 and 2019 respectfully, Carrie has been known for her extensive tour schedule, which her husband isn’t a fan of.

Most recently, the Oklahoma native announced her Las Vegas residency had added extra dates. “Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that Reflection will be continuing at Resorts World Theatre next year!” she shared via Instagram in November 2023. “We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world!”

The 5,000-seat show, which began in December 2021, was supposed to wrap in December 2023 and an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Mike was “not happy” or “consulted” when she extended the dates.

“He’s very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and mother should be a priority,” an insider explained in November 2023. “Mike just wants Carrie to come home.”

Apart from Las Vegas, that year, the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” singer also hit the road for her 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which concluded in March and joined Guns N’ Roses’ concert run during the summer.

While Carrie’s on tour, the former professional athlete assumes the role of “full-time parent” and gets “annoyed” when she misses family events.

“It’s definitely a bump in the road,” the insider concludes. “But they’ll get through this.”