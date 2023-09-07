Country music power couples like Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher are beating the odds and making their marriages stand the test of time.

The American Idol alum met her future husband after being set up by one of her bandmates in 2008. “Hot, hot, hot,” the “Before He Cheats” singer recalled of her reaction to meeting Mike backstage at one of her shows. Their relationship progressed quickly and, despite enduring long distance, they went on to tie the knot in 2010.

While it seems Carrie and Mike got it right on their first try, “The Dance” singer Garth Brooks was married once before getting it right with his second wife, Trisha Yearwood.

“I think how she inspires me is she thinks differently than me. And so it forces you out of just what you think you know, into what don’t you know, and to look over in there,” he told Us Weekly in 2019. “We’re kind of in that stage where we have discussions that are intense, a little more than usual.”

