Carrie Underwood was ecstatic when she announced her Las Vegas residency had added extra dates. “Big news for 2024!! I’m so excited to share that Reflection will be continuing at Resorts World Theatre next year!” “The Champion” singer, 40, recently shared on Instagram. “We love performing this show for everyone visiting from all over the world!”

​​It was great news for fans who haven’t caught the act — or want to see it a second or seventh time — but one person was much less thrilled about the announcement: Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher.

“Mike is not happy Carrie extended her residency,” confirms an insider, noting that whenever she hits the stage in Sin City, the retired hockey player stays back at the family’s Tennessee estate with their sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. “He’s very traditional, and while he loves that Carrie has a career, he believes her role as a wife and mother should be a priority. Mike just wants Carrie to come home.”

Not About the Benjamins

Domestic life certainly hasn’t been Carrie’s focus of late. Her 5,000-seat residency began all the way back in December 2021, with the star adding additional dates on multiple occasions. While things were finally scheduled to wrap up in December, the new shows pick up in March and go through August — and there’s no guarantee for Mike, 43, that more won’t be tackled on.

Reflection hasn’t been the only job taking her away from the family, either. She also hit the road without them for her 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which concluded this March, and joined Guns N’ Roses’ concert run during this summer. “Carrie did consult with Mike about committing to more residency dates,” notes the insider, and they “butted heads about it. He wasn’t really expecting her to want to stay in Vegas.”

Seeing as Carrie has a net worth of $140 million, she can’t really use money as an excuse, and she’s spoken about how much she misses Mike, Isaiah and Jacob while away in Nevada. In September, she even told her Instagram followers, “Right now, I’d give anything to hold them.” Carrie “loves her family, but she also enjoys some alone times,” says the insider. “She’s made friends in Las Vegas and has a whole other life there.”

Her frequent absence isn’t making Mike’s heart grow fonder, though. “He didn’t sign up to be the full-time parent, and he’s annoyed she’s missed family events,” says the insider. “It’s definitely a bump in the road. But they’ll get through this.”