Everything Carrie Underwood Has Said About Plastic Surgery: Photos of the Singer Then and Now

Queen of country! Carrie Underwood has been in the spotlight for over 15 years since winning American Idol in 2005. Her gorgeous transformation has made some fans wonder if she’s gotten plastic surgery. Keep reading for everything we know about the singer going under the knife!

Did Carrie Underwood Get Plastic Surgery?

The “Ghost Story” singer denied going under the knife following her 2017 accident, where she tripped and fell outside her Nashville home, resulting in the songstress getting 40 stitches in her face. She called speculation about her appearance “sad” during an interview with Redbook the following year.

“I’m on some magazine every other week for something crazy. It’s a little sad, because the truth is just as interesting. I wish I’d gotten some awesome plastic surgery to make this [scar] look better,” the “Jesus, Take the Wheel” songstress, who is married to NFL alum Mike Fisher, admitted.

How Did Carrie Underwood Injure Her Face?

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped. There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step,” she explained on The Bobby Bones Show. “If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up.”

Carrie acknowledged she had been “fortunate” when it came to the “healing process.”

“I was at a point where I didn’t know how things were gonna end up. I didn’t know what it was gonna heal like,” she continued. “I was worried [my son] might be scared of me. But now if I put makeup on, he’s like, ‘Mommy, your boo-boo’s all gone.'”

The Oklahoma native also said she was “physically” feeling “pretty darn good” via her website at the time. “My wrist is almost back to normal, about 90 percent there … and the doctors say that last 10 percent will come in time,” she wrote. “And my face has been healing pretty nicely as well. I definitely feel more like myself than I have in a while.”

What Has Carrie Underwood Said About Plastic Surgery?

The “Before He Cheats” singer said she tries “not to worry too much” about plastic surgery rumors. “My mom will be like, ‘Did you see they are saying this about you?’” she told Redbook. “And I’ll be like, ‘Mama, I don’t care. I’m just trying to raise my son and live my life.’”

