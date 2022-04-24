Get Ready to Be ~Blown Away~ By Carrie Underwood’s Beautiful Bikini and Swimsuit Photos!

Country music super star Carrie Underwood is beautiful on the inside and out! While the “Champion” crooner looks stunning in anything she wears, her toned figure stands out when she dons her favorite bikinis.

Whether it be on a family vacation with her husband Mike Fisher and their children Isaiah and Jacob or a relaxing day to herself, Carrie enjoys having fun in the sun. In 2012, the “Before He Cheats” singer was spotted on a family vacay, sporting a super sexy black two-piece. While she enjoyed stand up boarding on a lake, she also took a moment to sip a drink and work on her tan.

On a few other occasions, Carrie has shared some cute swimsuit moments via Instagram. One of her most noteworthy pictures was when she showed off a fish she caught to the camera while wearing a black and white patterned ensemble and sunglasses. Carrie’s signature abs outshined her catch of the day as she smiled for the selfie.

“Feeeeeeshies! #CatchAndRelease #JustSayinHi #Outdoors #LakeLife,” she captioned her post in July 2021.

Aside from sharing fun moments online with her fans, Carrie has also openly discussed her motivation to stay healthy and maintain an athletic figure.

“My favorite thing about my body is the strength that it possesses,” she told Women’s Health in April 2021. “I’ve got two little, super active boys, and I mainly need to be able to keep up with them. So, I feel like I work really hard at keeping myself healthy and able to hang out with them and keep up with them.”

Despite her self-confidence, the “Blown Away” artist opened up about her insecurity for other parts of her body, including her core.

“I feel like myself, like so many other women, my midsection has never been exactly where I want it to be,” she admitted. “[But] I keep working, I don’t let that stop me from doing all the abs [workouts] and things like that.”

She also reflected on how aging has helped her realize her true beauty.

“As I’ve gotten older, and especially after I’ve had two children, I’m like, ‘This is my core. This is my powerhouse, this part of my body housed two incredible, amazing boys,’” she added.

Since Carrie is a fitness enthusiast, she frequently shares inspirational workout videos via Instagram. Specifically, her push-ups posts reveal the hard work she puts into her physicality.

“You know I love a good challenge!” the season 4 American Idol winner captioned a post in January 2022, featuring a video of her working out her arms. “Who’s next to try this #BODYARMORCHALLENGE.”

