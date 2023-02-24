While Carrie Underwood has admitted in the past that one of her favorite chores is doing laundry, she stunned fans in an Instagram video where the singer revealed she has a washer and dryer in the middle of her massive home closet in Nashville.

The “Cry Pretty” crooner, 39, was showing fans a pair of vinyl leggings she’d recently purchased in a Thursday, February 23, selfie video. Carrie showed how they looked in the mirror, fitted tight as a glove to her legs, and bemoaned how they made a squeaking noise when she walked. But it wasn’t the sexy pants that got fans talking as much as her glamorous closet having appliances.

“I’m sorry, I can’t hear you … my pants are too loud!!!” Carrie wrote in the caption, as fans replied back about her nifty clothes cleaning set up. “I can’t stop thinking of what a good idea it is to have a washer and dryer in your master closet. Genius!” one fan gushed, while another asked, “But the most serious question, do you have your washer/dryer in your closet?!? That’s pretty awesome!”

Courtesy of Carrie Underwood/Instagram

“Am I the only one who noticed the washer and dryer in the closet? GENIUS!!!” one person commented, as another applauded, “Washing machine and dryer right in your closet? Absolute genius.”

The appliances were visible in the left side of the frame and were part of a center island in the closet. Racks of clothing lined the right side, while a full wall of luxury footwear could be seen in the back of the shot. Carrie has so many items that there was a rolling ladder present in the video that she uses to get to the highest shelves.

The “Blown Away” singer has revealed in the past that doing laundry helps keep her grounded. “We travel with a washer-dryer. Doing my own laundry makes me feel like a human,” Carrie told People in 2016.

The former American Idol champ told fans that she washes her clothes so much that her son thought that doing laundry was her actual profession. In a February 2020 Instagram post, she shared then 4-year-old son Isaiah‘s “All About My Mom” schoolwork. Under “My mom’s job is,’ he answered, “Washes the laundry.” He also was way off in guessing Carrie’s age. “Soooo … apparently I’m 70 and I’m really good at doing the laundry,” the Grammy winner captioned the post.