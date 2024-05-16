King Charles III may have been too busy to see Prince Harry, but Princess Diana’s siblings weren’t. Lady Jane Fellowes and Charles Spencer showed up to support their nephew at the Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London on May 8. “Harry was hurt that his father wouldn’t come to see him,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Having flown all the way from LA, he was really hoping to get a few moments with him.”

Many had wondered whether Harry would meet up with the cancer-stricken Charles, 75, during his trip back to the U.K. “It unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full program,” a spokesperson for Harry, 39, explained just days prior. “The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”

On the day of the Invictus event, Charles hosted a garden party with Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace — two miles down the road from the cathedral — and Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, all made appearances. “It truly meant the world to Harry that Diana’s side of the family showed up for him,” says the source. “They have and always will support him, no questions asked.”