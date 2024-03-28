Prince Harry Is 'Intrigued' By the Idea of a TV Career

Prince Harry has been an avid skier since he was a kid, but his recent companion on the slopes had onlookers clearing their goggles and doing a double take. The Duke of Sussex, 39, was spotted carving the snow in posh Aspen, Colorado, with Corey Gamble — Kris Jenner’s longtime beau.

While the pairing of actual royalty with a reality TV queen’s king may seem strange, keeping up with The Kardashians star on the mountain is just Harry’s latest unexpected brush with fame since moving to California with wife Meghan Markle, 42.

“It looks like Meghan’s affinity for the spotlight has rubbed off on him because Harry loves being on the Hollywood scene,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “He’s already pals with Margot Robbie, George Clooney, Rihanna, Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, Rob Lowe, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi. But his friendship with Corey just might be the oddest.”

So could a Hulu cameo be next? “Harry may be hanging out with Kim Kardashian soon enough, since Corey has been suggesting that the prince make an appearance on the family’s series,” dishes the insider. “Harry laughed at the idea, but it did intrigue him.”

Finding His Role

According to the insider, Corey is one of many pals to propose Harry step in front of the camera. But while the redhead seems keen to embrace the limelight, he is the first to admit that, unlike his Suits alum spouse, he’s definitely not an actor.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

“He could do a one-off guest appearance, sure. However, starring on something scares Harry — which is why Meghan suggested he take acting classes,” says the insider. “A lot of directors would love to hire him, even if it were just for the buzz it would create.”

Still, Harry is more comfortable in his own skin than playing a part. “If he is going to go the TV and film route, he would prefer to host a show,” notes the insider. “He would love to, perhaps, interview entrepreneurs like Bill Gates and Richard Branson about their passion projects.”

No matter what he ultimately pursues, one thing is clear: Harry has changed quite a bit. “His friends back in England are pretty surprised Harry’s loving the spotlight so much,” says the insider. “They constantly kid him about how he’s totally gone Hollywood.”