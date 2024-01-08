The 2024 Golden Globes saw a major reunion for four of the stars of Suits, and they’ve revealed why costar Meghan Markle wasn’t among them, even though she’s gone on to become the most famous former cast member.

When a reporter on the red carpet told alum Gina Torres, “Everywhere I look, there’s a star from Suits! Did you plan this? Are you all texting each other?” she responded, “Yeah, our text thread is insane right now!”

When asked where Meghan, 42, was and if she was part of the text chain, Gina, 54, replied “We don’t have her number. We just don’t, so… She’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

Meghan played paralegal Rachel Zane on the first seven seasons of Suits before being written off along with lead and love interest Patrick J. Adams, as the ​on screen couple got married and moved to Seattle. She married Prince Harry the following year in May 2018.

Gina joined Patrick, 42, Gabriel Macht and Sarah Rafferty on stage at the Globes to hand out the Best TV Drama Series trophy, which went to Succession. Suits originally aired on USA from 2011 through 2019, but gained a brand-new audience when it became a surprise viewing smash ​after landing on Netflix in the summer of 2023.

While Meghan wasn’t at the Globes, she was part of a series of jokes by host Jo Koy. He first poked fun at the couple’s rumored financial woes, quipping, “How great was Imelda Staunton in The Crown, wasn’t she amazing? Her portrayal of the Queen was so good Prince Harry called her and asked her for money.”

Jo, 52, then joked, “It turns out Harry and Meghan Markle were still getting paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing – and that’s just by Netflix.” The camera then zoomed in on CEO Ted Sarandos, who seemed to be laughing along.

Although Harry and Meghan signed a reported five-year, $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping down from the British royal family as senior working members and moving to Southern California, not much has panned out of the partnership.

The pair starred in a six-part docuseries in that aired December 2022 called Harry ​& Meghan, where they aired more grievances against the royal family while discussing other topics such as racism and press intrusion.

The couple lent their names to the 2022 documentary Live to Lead, which didn’t catch on with viewers. Harry had a similar failure to launch with his Heart of Invictus docuseries that dropped in 2023 showcasing individuals who participated in his games for wounded warriors.

Meghan had an animated series called Pearl in development at Netflix about a 12-year-old girl who travels through time and encounters historically influential women. Its order was cancelled by the streamer in May 2022.