Meghan Markle Reacts to ‘Wild’ ‘Suits’ Newfound Popularity

Meghan Markle may have said bye to her Suits career in 2018, but the actress is overjoyed by the show’s success after it was made available to stream earlier this year. The ​Duchess of Sussex attended Variety‘s Power of Women event on Thursday, November 16, and was pleased to know that Suits gained a new audience and popularity.

“Isn’t that wild?” Meghan, 42, told the outlet on the red carpet after being told that over 45 billion minutes of the show has been watched on Netflix and Peacock. Although she admitted she has “no idea” why it’s become a go-to show yet again, she said, “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

The California native went on to gush, “It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time.”

Meghan portrayed the character Rachel Zane in the USA Network series for seasons 1 through 7 alongside costars Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty – just to name a few. The philanthropist accumulated a massive income during her time on Suits as she earned $50,000 per episode, according to Fortune. However, the former “Archetypes” podcast host said farewell to the show after her relationship with husband Prince Harry started to get serious.

Getty

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” Meghan told the BBC in November 2017. “Keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series. For me, once we hit the 100-episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry].”

Meghan and Harry, 39, tied the knot in May 2018 and although the royal nuptials made headlines in itself, Suits producer Aaron Korsh believed the wedding boosted the show’s ratings.

“It was mind-blowingly surreal the first two seasons,” Aaron, 57, tweeted in response to a fan’s question about the show’s success. “[At] some point it became just the way it is. Then Meghan married Harry and it got surreal again.”

Harry, for his part, admitted to “Googling and watching some of [Meghan’s] love scenes online,” during their early stages of dating.

“I’d witnessed her and a castmate mauling each other in some sort of office or conference room,” he wrote in his 2023 memoir, Spare. “I didn’t need to see such things live.”