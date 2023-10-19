Royally Daring! Meghan Markle’s Weight Loss Transformation After 2 Back-to-Back Pregnancies
Meghan Markle always kept a slim figure while an actress on Suits, but after giving birth to son Archie in May 2019 and daughter Lilibet in June 2021 — both of whom she shares with husband Prince Harry — she worked hard to take off the baby weight.
The Duchess of Sussex underwent such a slim down in 2023 that some fans became worried about her. “When Meghan is stressed, she barely eats. Friends say she’s dropped at least 15 pounds,” a source told Life & Style exclusively in August, explaining that “she doesn’t have an appetite when she’s juggling a lot.”
Scroll down to see Meghan Markle’s weight transformation since marrying Prince Harry.
