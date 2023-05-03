We can all agree that the world is obsessed with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s love story, despite its ups and downs. The couple was introduced by a mutual friend during the summer of 2016, and things escalated quickly from there. In November 2016, they were officially an item and one year later, they were engaged. In May 2018, the pair tied the knot and welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, one year later. He was followed by little Princess Lilibet, named after the late Queen Elizabeth II’s cherished nickname.

Even though members of the royal family typically don’t engage in too much PDA, Meghan and Harry were never afraid to show their affection. In fact, Harry is clearly a doting husband.

“Harry’s got a huge heart and loves seeing Meghan’s face light up when he surprises her with romantic gestures,” a source previously told Life & Style about the royal. “Beautiful bouquets of peonies, candlelit suppers, rose petals in the bathtub. They don’t necessarily need to be pricey. It’s the thought that counts.”

But that’s not all! The youngest child of the late Princess Diana also plans activities so he can unwind with his wife by his side. “Harry has organized couples spa treatments to help them relax,” the insider dished.

His devotion to Meghan became even clearer when the pair stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and relocated to Santa Barbara, California, with Archie to take control of their own lives.

Now that the two have children to take care of, the redheaded hunk still wants to make sure Meghan gets some time to herself. “Whenever Meghan’s exhausted, Harry looks after Archie so that she can rest up,” the insider added. “Harry’s very much a hands-on dad and spends every free minute with his son.”

Archie has taken a real liking to his proud dad. “When Harry goes off to do his own thing, Archie will squeal with excitement when he sees him again,” a separate source told Life & Style. “He’s a real daddy’s boy, but you can tell he also loves his mom.”

Of course, Harry and Meghan have since faced a royal storm amid their telling interviews, their Netflix docu-series and Harry’s expository memoir, Spare. Amid their continued efforts to speak their truth have been jabs thrown by the royal family, including snubbing their two children out of invitations to King Charles III’s coronation. Still, Harry and Meghan continue to prove that their love can withstand any storm, and the pictures do all the talking.

